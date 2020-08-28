Power 2 Change extended interview: Tracey Robertson

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Tracey Robertson of Oshkosh has spent the last several years doing race work, educating others and facilitating conversations.

She co-founded a grassroots non-profit, FIT Oshkosh, that was dedicated to giving people of all backgrounds a voice and safe space. The group dissolved last year, but Robertson continues her work as an independent consultant.

She talks about topics like racial literacy and implicit bias. Tracey Robertson gives her insight into why recognizing those concepts can create change in our extended Power 2 Change conversation.

