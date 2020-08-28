Advertisement

Power 2 Change extended interview: Tracey Robertson

By Cami Rapson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Tracey Robertson of Oshkosh has spent the last several years doing race work, educating others and facilitating conversations.

She co-founded a grassroots non-profit, FIT Oshkosh, that was dedicated to giving people of all backgrounds a voice and safe space. The group dissolved last year, but Robertson continues her work as an independent consultant.

She talks about topics like racial literacy and implicit bias. Tracey Robertson gives her insight into why recognizing those concepts can create change in our extended Power 2 Change conversation.

When you stereotype, Robertson says, "You end up possibly not having great relationships with people who you might have more in common with than you ever suspected.... You miss out on a lot of opportunities and all the opportunities that diversity brings."

