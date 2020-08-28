Advertisement

Man stabbed in Clintonville; suspect in custody

(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old man is in the hospital recovering from a stabbing near Clintonville, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office reports.

A 911 caller reported a disturbance at an address in the township of Matteson shortly after 11 Thursday night. Clintonville police officers were first on the scene and learned a person was stabbed in the lower abdomen, causing serious injuries. His condition is stable at the time of this writing.

A 23-year-old man was identified as the suspect. He was located and taken into custody.

Authorities aren’t identifying the victim or the suspect right now.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and the public wasn’t in danger.

