Jewelers Mutual helps fill backpacks for students in need

(WSAZ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A group in the Fox Valley is bringing people together to help school districts and students who need school supplies for the new year.

The Kids in Need Foundation teamed up with Jewelers Mutual Group insurance company to fill 2,000 backpacks with school supplies which will be handed out next week.

The supplies include pencils, pencil cases, notebooks, markers and crayons. They’ll go to students in Appleton, Oshkosh, Menasha, Neenah and Green Bay.

The group also filled boxes with enough supplies which they say will last 13 teachers the entire semester.

Jewelers Mutual Group employees also wrote notes to students encouraging them to have a good year.

