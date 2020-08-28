Advertisement

Jacob Blake’s family speaks at March on Washington

Blake’s family was front and center at the March on Washington Friday afternoon.
By Tia Johnson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - “We’re going to hold court on systematic racism,” Jacob Blake’s Father Jacob Blake Sr. said. “We’re going to have a court right now. Guilty, guilty, guilty.

“We find them guilty,” Blake Sr. said. Racism against George Floyd. We find them guilty. Racism against Jacob Blake.”

Exactly 57 years ago Friday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and thousands of people marched through the streets of Washington D.C. for jobs and freedom.

“In so many ways we stand together today in the symbolic shadow of history, but we are making history right now,” Martin Luther King III said.

As racial tension continues, heightened by Sunday’s shooting of Jacob Blake and the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Blake’s sister sent a strong message to black men.

“Black men stand up,” Letetra Widman said. “Stand up Black men. Educate yourself and protect the Black family unit.”

Other speakers pointed out how the mission of Dr. King remains urgent to this day.

