Jacob Blake no longer in restraints in hospital; more Kenosha officers identified

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified two more officers who were at the scene of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha.

Investigators say Officer Vincent Arenas tried to use a taser on Blake after Officer Rusten Sheskey tried the same thing. Neither attempt worked. Officer Brittany Meronek was also at the scene. All three are on administrative leave.

Arenas has been with the department since February 2019 and previously served with the U.S. Capitol Police Department. Meronek joined the Kenosha police force in January.

The Department of Justice says Kenosha police were called by a woman who said her boyfriend was on the premises and wasn’t supposed to be there. The DOJ doesn’t specify that Blake was the boyfriend, and Blake’s family says he was there to break up a fight. Video from bystanders shows Blake walking away from officers and getting into the driver’s door of his SUV. Officer Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back while holding on to Blake’s shirt.

The DOJ said Blake admitted having a knife in his possession but did not say whether he was carrying it, reaching for it or had it in his car. A knife was found on the driver’s side floor of his SUV. Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday did not say whether officers knew about the knife before the shooting.

“We are not commenting on facts that may be disputed as this case moves forward. Ultimately this case is going to be presented after a full and thorough investigation to a prosecutor who is going to make a charging decision, and if there is a charge or charges that are filed in this case this is going to be tried in a court of law, and it’s our top priority to make sure we’re protecting the integrity of this investigation,” Kaul said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says Blake is no longer being kept in restraints in the hospital.

“We have learned today that the warrants for Jacob Blake were vacated, although the charges against him are still pending. Fortunately, a man who is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot seven times in the back, will no longer have to deal with the pain of having his ankles and wrist shackled and the traumatic stress of being under armed guard,” Crump said in a joint statement with co-counsels Patrick Salvi and B’Ivory Lamarr.

Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued July 7.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Blake was no longer in police custody because he had posted bond. As a result, the “hospital watch,” in which deputies were stationed at the hospital, was discontinued.

The sheriff’s office released this statement: “MCSO worked very closely with the hospital and Mr. Blake’s legal team to ensure a safe and dignified environment for Mr. Blake, consistent with best law enforcement and hospital practices for security and visitation. Earlier today, Mr. Blake posted the bond underlying the arrest warrant, enabling his release from custody. The hospital watch was discontinued immediately after receiving this information from Kenosha authorities.”

