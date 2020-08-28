Advertisement

Jacob Blake no longer in restraints in hospital; more Kenosha officers identified

Jacob Blake and his children
Jacob Blake and his children
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified two more officers who were at the scene of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha.

Investigators say Officer Vincent Arenas tried to use a taser on Blake after Officer Rusten Sheskey tried the same thing. Neither attempt worked. Officer Brittany Meronek was also at the scene. All three are on administrative leave.

Arenas has been with the department since February 2019 and previously served with the U.S. Capitol Police Department. Meronek joined the Kenosha police force in January.

The Department of Justice says Kenosha police were called by a woman who said her boyfriend was on the premises and wasn’t supposed to be there. The DOJ doesn’t specify that Blake was the boyfriend, and Blake’s family says he was there to break up a fight. Video from bystanders shows Blake walking away from officers and getting into the driver’s door of his SUV. Officer Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back while holding on to Blake’s shirt.

The DOJ said Blake admitted having a knife in his possession but did not say whether he was carrying it, reaching for it or had it in his car. A knife was found on the driver’s side floor of his SUV. Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday did not say whether officers knew about the knife before the shooting.

“We are not commenting on facts that may be disputed as this case moves forward. Ultimately this case is going to be presented after a full and thorough investigation to a prosecutor who is going to make a charging decision, and if there is a charge or charges that are filed in this case this is going to be tried in a court of law, and it’s our top priority to make sure we’re protecting the integrity of this investigation,” Kaul said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says Blake is no longer being kept in restraints in the hospital.

“We have learned today that the warrants for Jacob Blake were vacated, although the charges against him are still pending. Fortunately, a man who is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot seven times in the back, will no longer have to deal with the pain of having his ankles and wrist shackled and the traumatic stress of being under armed guard,” Crump said in a joint statement with co-counsels Patrick Salvi and B’Ivory Lamarr.

Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued July 7.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Blake was no longer in police custody because he had posted bond. As a result, the “hospital watch,” in which deputies were stationed at the hospital, was discontinued.

The sheriff’s office released this statement: “MCSO worked very closely with the hospital and Mr. Blake’s legal team to ensure a safe and dignified environment for Mr. Blake, consistent with best law enforcement and hospital practices for security and visitation. Earlier today, Mr. Blake posted the bond underlying the arrest warrant, enabling his release from custody. The hospital watch was discontinued immediately after receiving this information from Kenosha authorities.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restoring a natural area of Green Bay

Updated: 58 minutes ago
It's a bird watchers paradise and the city hopes to attract more birds and people there

News

Jacob Blake’s family speaks at March on Washington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Blake’s family was front and center at the March on Washington Friday afternoon.

Crime

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings delays extradition to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
An Illinois judge has delayed an extradition hearing for a teen charged with shooting three people during unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

News

Developer unwraps thousands of Christmas decorations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A developer who purchased the former National Tinsel Company building in Manitowoc found thousands of unopened Christmas decorations in the building. And now the owner if holding a liquidation sale to get rid of all of the items.

Latest News

News

Project Eyecare gets free comprehensive eye exam, glasses to children in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
August is National Children’s Eye Health and Safety month. It serves as a reminder to parents about how important eye health is for their children especially as they head back to school.

News

Menominee Nation Arena getting out of bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fox Valley Pro Basketball says a U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved its reorganization plan this week.

Crime

Complaint: Soukup admits stabbing roommate, thought she’d die faster

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Susan Soukup called Door County 911 and said she “just did something really terrible” and that she still had the knife in her hand.

Crime

Man stabbed in Clintonville; suspect in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Clintonville police found a 25-year-old man stabbed in the abdomen.

News

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 9.2% of tests positive Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals dropped sharply even as 52 more people were hospitalized.

News

DNR urges participation in Operation Deer Watch

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
With the pandemic limiting the amount of time Department of Natural Resources staff are on the road right now, they're asking for the public's help in observing deer.