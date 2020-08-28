HEADED INTO A NICE WEEKEND

There is a chance of scattered storms into early evening… Any storms that do develop could be strong with heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds. But any storms that develop will exit the area early this evening. Then as the night unfolds, clouds decrease and the humidity drops.

The weekend looks nice! There is a VERY SMALL CHANCE of a stray sprinkle in the far north Saturday, but otherwise expect plenty of sun, breezy northwest winds and comfortable temperatures and humidity. Sunday will also be a very nice day.

Next week will also feature comfortable 70s and low humidity. There will be several chances for rain and some thunder… Right no the best chances appear to be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ SMALL SCRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

SUNDAY: N-NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Any storms end early. Then decreasing clouds, dropping humidity. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 75 LOW 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A nice day! HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with scattered thundershowers late. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Showers possible SOUTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy and slightly humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy with a few showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 70

