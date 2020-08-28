Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 9.2% of tests positive Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin received fewer than 10,000 coronavirus test results for the fifth time in 7 days, but 9.21% of the tests were positive Friday. That important metric has seen a steady increase since Tuesday when it was 6.39%.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services received 9,156 test results, including 843 positive. New cases were reported in 57 counties. Separately, there were 31 new cases in the Upper Peninsula reported by the Michigan Department of Health.

Interestingly, the 7-day average percentage of positive cases is up sharply but the 14-day average actually trends down a little, since it includes days with 11.23% and 10.92% of tests coming back positive.

The disease’s toll is up to 1,113 after two more deaths were reported -- one each in Burnett and Dane counties. (County case numbers will be added shortly.)

The number of active cases rose to 7,585 people. Recovered cases also rose, to 65,265 people. The percentages have been the same for several days: 1.5% have died, 10.3% of cases are still active, and 88.2% of infected people have recovered.

The state considers a person recovered if they survive 30 days from diagnosis or the onset of symptoms or had their release from isolation or absence of symptoms medically documented (see the list of symptoms at the end of this article).

Fifty-two more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, yet more patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The number of current COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell from 344 patients Thursday to 291 Friday. The number of those patients in ICU fell from 107 to 96. There are 124 patients in hospitals awaiting test results.

Since February, 5,736 people have been hospitalized for COVID treatment, or 7.8% of cases, a percentage that’s also held steady.

The percentage of licensed medical beds in Wisconsin fell to 21%, which is still in the range we’ve seen frequently.

The state has 86 public and private labs capable of processing 26,571 tests per day, but health experts have cited a lack of supplies and fewer people seeking out testing for the lower numbers.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. County health department numbers may be different:

Wisconsin

Adams - 106 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 34 cases (1 death)

Barron - 367 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 43 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 5,262 cases (+66) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 58 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 38 cases (2 deaths) (+1 )

Calumet - 484 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 331 cases (+8)

Clark – 236 cases (8 deaths)

Columbia - 344 case (+4) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 99 cases

Dane – 5,330 cases (+36) (40 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 1,102 cases (+26) (5 deaths)

Door - 128 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 244 cases

Dunn - 169 cases (+6)

Eau Claire - 780 cases (+12) (6 deaths)

Florence - 23 cases

Fond du Lac - 1,053 cases (+31) (9 deaths)

Forest - 70 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Grant - 426 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Green - 262 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 88 cases

Iowa - 115 cases (+1)

Iron - 119 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 75 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 870 cases (+22) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 189 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,929 cases (+9) (62 deaths)

Kewaunee - 165 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,133 cases (+24) (1 death)

Lafayette - 185 cases

Langlade - 80 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 81 cases (+3) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 505 cases (+17) (1 death)

Marathon - 764 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Marinette - 594 cases (+12) (6 deaths)

Marquette - 89 cases (+3) (1 death)

Menominee - 28 cases

Milwaukee – 23,841 (+165) (485 deaths)

Monroe - 276 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 412 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Oneida - 205 cases (+2)

Outagamie - 1,741 cases (+49) (19 deaths)

Ozaukee - 893 cases (+8) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 46 cases (cases revised -1 by state)

Pierce - 285 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Polk - 170 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 569 cases (+19) (1 death)

Price - 36 cases (cases revised -1 by state)

Racine - 3,960 cases (+29) (89 deaths)

Richland - 46 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,641 (+28) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 24 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 627 cases (3 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Sawyer - 157 cases (+6)

Shawano - 258 cases (+13)

Sheboygan - 1,014 cases (+14) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 618 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 93 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 411 cases (2 deaths)

Vernon - 94 cases (+1)

Vilas - 98 cases (+1)

Walworth - 1,673 cases (+21) (27 deaths)

Washburn – 60 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,565 cases (+22) (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,475 cases (+59) (73 deaths)

Waupaca - 647 cases (+15) (17 deaths)

Waushara - 147 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,461 cases (+28) (21 deaths)

Wood - 440 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 36 cases (+1)

Delta – 116 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 63 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 132 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 55 cases (+2)

Iron – 27 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 20 cases (+16)

Mackinac - 26 cases (+1)

Marquette - 204 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 212 cases (+7)

Ontonagon – 33 cases (+1)

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

