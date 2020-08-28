Advertisement

Complaint: Soukup admits stabbing roommate, thought she’d die faster

Complaint says she called 911 and said she “did something really terrible” and she still had the knife in her hand
Susan Soukup
Susan Soukup(Door County Jail photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After midnight on Tuesday, August 25, Susan Soukup called Door County 911 and said she “just did something really terrible” and that she still had the knife in her hand.

That confession to 911 dispatchers is according to the criminal complaint failed against Soukup, 52, on Friday as she was formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of a 32-year-old woman.

The complaint says Soukup stabbed her roommate in the neck as she slept, but the roommate started to defend herself, so Soukup stabbed her four or five more times. She told investigators she went for the neck because she believed it was the quickest way to kill her. Soukup said she was very surprised and scared when the woman didn’t die right away.

Sturgeon Bay police found the victim collapsed in a hallway in their Florida St. apartment. She died later at a hospital.

The roommate is never identified by name in the criminal complaint and has not been publicly identified by authorities. Soukup said she was in an on-again/off-again dating relationship with the victim. Soukup admitted thinking about killing her before.

Soukup said she had the day off from work Tuesday and had a good day. When her roommate came home from work at 9:30 P.M., she didn’t want to talk about Soukup’s day and said she just wanted to relax, which made Soukup angry. For the next half-hour after her roommate fell asleep she thought about killing her, and “something in her head told her to ‘do it, do it.’”

The court set Soukup’s bond at $1 million cash.

She has another court date Monday.

