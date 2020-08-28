BACK 2 SCHOOL: Green Bay superintendent talks virtual learning decision

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Area Public School District Superintendent Stephen Murley is in charge of one of Wisconsin’s largest school districts. Murley told Action 2 News why the district opted to start the year with virtual learning.

“We wanted to give our teachers a long runway to get ready for it so that they could really provide a great experience for our students. We wanted to give the families in our community the time to prepare for this so they could make arrangements for things like child care and be prepared for it. If you look around the country right now, you see what’s happening at the University of North Carolina, they bring kids on campus for a week and then they send them home. And we thought long and hard about what that would mean for us if we brought kids in and had to close the school, and give parents 24-hours to find the support structure they need to be able to continue with their lives,” says Murley.

Murley’s message to the community is patience and understanding.

“We have to recognize we’ve never done this before. This is a brand new experience for all of us. we’ve spent months now preparing for it. Unlikely we’ve actually developed a contingency plan for every eventuality so whether its day one, day three, day five, we’re likely to find some things that we can do better and they’ll be identified by kids, they’ll be identified by staff, by parents, by the community, and so I think working together we can find those areas of improvement and we can make sure every day the experience gets better and better for our students. But we will have to be patient. We will have to be forgiving,” Murley says.

