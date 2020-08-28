ArtStreet lives on in road show format

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s ArtStreet will look a little different due to COVID-19 pandemic. The show will go on in a “road show” format.

ArtStreet Road Show is Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Artists will show their work outside their homes. Others will have work available at the Art Garage, 1400 Cedar St.

A map is available at https://mosaicartsinc.org/event/artstreet-road-show-2020/

Artists will be selling jewelry, paintings, wood work and more.

ArtStreet is typically held in downtown Green Bay with food, music and vendors. However, the event could not go on as planned due to COVID-19.

Mosaic Arts wanted to give artists an opportunity to showcase their work.

“A lot of artists, that’s how they make their living. So even though we can’t duplicate or replicate the normal ArtStreet, we felt it was important to give the artists that opportunity if they wanted to to sell for that one day,” says Silvija Jensen, Executive Director, Mosaic Arts, Inc.

