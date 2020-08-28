12-year-old boys among those arrested in Oshkosh robbery

OSHKOSH Wis. (WBAY) - Two 12-year-old boys were among those arrested for a robbery in Oshkosh early Friday morning.

At about 1:25 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of N Main Street. A woman said “several younger males” approached her, pointed what she believed to be a gun in her face, and stole her purse.

A BB gun was located during the investigation, according to Oshkosh Police.

Police arrested the following suspects:

Male, 12 - Party to the Crime of Robbery

Male, 12 - Party to the Crime of Robbery

Male, 14 - Robbery

Male, 15 - Party to the Crime of Robbery

Male, 44 - Obstructing

Detectives says there are more victims out there and they’d like to talk to them. They’re looking to speak with a male who was approached by the suspects in the 500 block of Division Street. Police say the man fell to the ground and had a gun or facsimile weapon pointed at his head. His wallet was stolen.

Detectives say the suspects also approached a male and female in the 500 block of Division Street. The suspects used pepper spray on the male, police say. Officers would like to speak to these victims.

If you have information, call police at 920-236-5723.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or go online to the Crime Stoppers website.

