Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police association: Jacob Blake physically struggled with officers before shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified two more officers who were at the scene of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha.

News

Coronavirus outbreak at Kaukauna nursing home

Updated: 37 minutes ago
St. Paul Elder Services has 19 active cases and a COVID-19 death this week

Sports

Packers return to practice, but remain focused on social justice afterwards

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's players have plans for protests during the season but don't expect to boycott games

News

Kaukauna nursing home experiencing COVID-19 outbreak, wants community help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services has noted hundreds of long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Those establishments, like nursing homes, often house a lot of people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

News

Kanye West sues in Brown County to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
West's lawsuit says the elections commission exceeded its authority when it rejected his presidential nomination papers.

Latest News

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

News

Restoring a natural area of Green Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's a bird watchers paradise and the city hopes to attract more birds and people there

News

Jacob Blake’s family speaks at March on Washington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Blake’s family was front and center at the March on Washington Friday afternoon.

Crime

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings delays extradition to Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
An Illinois judge has delayed an extradition hearing for a teen charged with shooting three people during unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

News

Developer unwraps thousands of Christmas decorations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A developer who purchased the former National Tinsel Company building in Manitowoc found thousands of unopened Christmas decorations in the building. And now the owner if holding a liquidation sale to get rid of all of the items.