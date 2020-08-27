Wisconsin police groups ask governor to stop making statements about Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of some Wisconsin police and sheriff groups have sent a letter to Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, asking them to “refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known.”

Here is the full statement:

“The purpose of this letter is to respectfully ask that those in your administration discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known. Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation. A continued pattern of statements and press releases based on opinion and unsubstantiated claims puts people’s lives at risk. These are not peaceful protests. There have already been two deaths and many injuries. Continued remarks like those already made by each of you have also put the lives of Law Enforcement Officers, National Guardsman and the public at risk. Law Enforcement Leaders also respectfully ask that you call for an end to these riots and a stop to the violence.” Respectfully, Sheriff Mark Podoll, President, WI Badger State Sheriff’s Association Chief Kenneth Pileggi, President, WI Chiefs of Police Association Chief William Lamb, President, WI Police Executive Group Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer, President, WI Sheriff’s and Deputy Sheriff’s Association

The letter sent out Thursday is in reference to the statement released by Evers Sunday, just hours after the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

This is the statement released by Evers Sunday:

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites. I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

On Thursday, Gov. Evers announced that additional help would provided to Kenosha via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. It’s an agreement between states during emergency situations.

National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama will respond to the city. On Wednesday, the governor authorized 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops to deploy to Kenosha.

President Donald Trump says Evers also accepted help from federal law enforcement and the National Guard.

Law enforcement officials in Kenosha are expected to hold a news conference Thursday after a mostly quiet night of demonstrations in the city.

People took to the streets for a fourth night to protest Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake. There scene was much calmer than previous nights. On Tuesday, a teenager being described as a “vigilante” allegedly opened fire before walking away from the scene. The suspect, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested in his home town of Antioch, Ill.

Two people were shot and killed. A third person was injured. Police would not say if Rittenhouse was responsible for all three shootings. He has been booked on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. Rittenhouse has an extradition hearing scheduled for Friday. He’s expected to be transported back to Wisconsin to face charges.

The victims were identified as a 26-year-old Silver Lake resident, a 36-year-old Kenosha resident, and a 36-year-old West Allis resident. No other information was released about the victims.

Videos on social media appear to show Rittenhouse carrying a rifle and opening fire. He’s chased down by someone in the crowd. Rittenhouse gets up and walks away toward oncoming law enforcement vehicles. No officers stop him.

Prior to the shooting, Rittenhouse spoke with The Daily Caller. He told them, “And part of my job is to also help people. If there is somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle -- because I can protect myself, obviously. But I also have my med kit.”

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said he did not know if Rittenhouse was part of a self-styled “militia” that had showed up armed to the demonstrations. The chief said he did not know if the group was an organized militia or individual armed citizens.

Kenosha officials said they didn’t know why officers failed to stop Rittenhouse, saying noise and chaos at the scene could be a reason for them not acting.

On other nights, businesses and buildings were burned. Officers fired rubber bullets and used tear gas to push back demonstrators.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation released additional information Wednesday about the shooting of Jacob Blake. The DOJ says Kenosha Police were called to a home in the 2800 block of 40th Street after a woman reported that her boyfriend was there and he was not supposed to be on the premises.

The DOJ statement says responding officers tried to arrest Blake. They used a taser, but it didn’t work on him.

“Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon. Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras,” reads the statement from DOJ.

Officer Rusten Sheskey is a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department.

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons,” reads the statement from DOJ.”

Blake was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Blake’s family and attorney Ben Crump say that he is paralyzed from the waist down. It’s not clear if his condition is permanent.

DCI is expected to provide its report to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office within 30 days. The prosecutor will then make a decision whether charges will be filed.

Officer Sheskey is on paid administrative leave, which is protocol during police shooting investigations.

The U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed a Civil Rights Investigation into the shooting of Blake.

“The investigation will be conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and other state authorities, and will be overseen by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division. The federal investigation will run parallel to, and share information with, state authorities to the extent permissible under law,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

