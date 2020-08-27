Wisconsin Lutheran College decides against VP Pence as commencement speaker

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Lutheran College will not host Vice President Mike Pence at Saturday’s commencement.

The liberal arts college located in Milwaukee released a statement saying the “escalating events in Kenosha” led them to choose a different speaker for the ceremony.

“Wisconsin Lutheran College today announced that after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha, the Board of Regents and the Administration have jointly decided to present a different speaker instead of the Vice President of the United States, Michael R. Pence, at the Saturday, August 29, 2020, commencement. The College is pleased to announce that Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church has agreed to serve as the commencement speaker.”

This comes after Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The shooting was followed by several nights of violence that culminated in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting by a so-called vigilante. An armed teen is accused of opening fire on people who were on the streets. Police arrested 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Ill. on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He’s awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

Pence delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night in which he spoke strongly in support of law enforcement.

“The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with African American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns,” Pence said during his RNC speech.

About 1,200 students attend Wisconsin Lutheran College. The Vice President’s visit had been announced prior to the events in Kenosha. Some students opposed the school’s decision to invite the vice president to speak at commencement, calling it “inherently political.”