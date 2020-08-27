Wisconsin coronavirus: 878 more cases, 11 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 8% of the latest coronavirus test results in Wisconsin were positive, according to the state’s health report Thursday. That’s an increase over Wednesday, and it’s been 16 days since that important metric was below 5%.

The 10,791 tests completed identified 878 more patients. There have now been 73,138 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. The state says 10.3% of those are still active (7,529 people), while 88.2% have recovered (64,480). The state considers a patient recovered if they survive 30 days from diagnosis or the onset of symptoms or had their release from isolation or absence of symptoms medically documented (see the list of symptoms at the end of this article).

Eleven more COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing that human cost of the coronavirus to 1,111 people, or 1.5% of known cases.

Another 33 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. There are 344 COVID-19 patients in hospitals right now, with 107 of them in ICU. Taking into account deaths and hospital discharges, that’s 10 fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 26 fewer in intensive care.

To date, 5,684 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, or 7.8% of cases.

Twenty-two percent of the state’s medical beds are available, according to the latest report.

The 10,791 test results were the most in a 24-hour period since August 15. The state has 85 public and private labs capable of processing 26,561 tests per day, but health experts have cited a lack of supplies and fewer people seeking out testing for the lower numbers.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its recommendations, saying people who’ve had exposure to known infected persons but weren’t showing any symptoms do not need to be tested unless they have underlying health issues (see related story). The recommendation has caused confusion among health experts, who say it runs contrary to managing the virus in this pandemic and point out 40% of people carrying the virus are asymptomatic. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the decision came out of meetings of the White House coronavirus task force and is not due to any shortage of testing supplies.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. County health department numbers may be different:

Wisconsin

Adams - 102 cases (3 deaths)

Ashland - 34 cases (+1) (1 death)

Barron - 363 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 42 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 5,194 cases (+51) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 58 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 39 cases (+2) (1 death)

Calumet - 473 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 323 cases (+11)

Clark – 236 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 340 case (+6) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 99 cases (+1)

Dane – 5,294 cases (+85) (39 deaths)

Dodge – 1,076 cases (+19) (5 deaths)

Door - 128 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 244 cases (+1)

Dunn - 163 cases (+4)

Eau Claire - 768 cases (+20) (6 deaths)

Florence - 23 cases

Fond du Lac - 1,022 cases (+12) (9 deaths)

Forest - 67 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 425 cases (17 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Green - 261 cases (+5) (1 death)

Green Lake - 88 cases (+1)

Iowa - 114 cases (+1)

Iron - 118 cases (+3) (1 death)

Jackson - 74 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 848 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 188 cases (+6) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,920 cases (+88) (62 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 163 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,109 cases (+32) (1 death)

Lafayette - 185 cases (+1)

Langlade - 79 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 78 cases (+2) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 488 cases (+10) (1 death)

Marathon - 753 cases (+5) (13 deaths)

Marinette - 582 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Marquette - 86 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 28 cases

Milwaukee – 23,676 (+162) (485 deaths)

Monroe - 274 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 405 cases (+14) (1 death)

Oneida - 203 cases (+4)

Outagamie - 1,692 cases (+46) (19 deaths)

Ozaukee - 885 cases (+15) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 47 cases

Pierce - 281 cases (+5) (5 deaths)

Polk - 167 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 550 cases (+16) (1 death)

Price - 37 cases (+2)

Racine - 3,931 cases (+34) (89 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 44 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,613 (+16) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 24 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 628 cases (+24) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 151 cases (+1)

Shawano - 245 cases (+6)

Sheboygan - 1,000 cases (+20) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 611 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 90 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 411 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 93 cases (+4)

Vilas - 97 cases (+2)

Walworth - 1,652 cases (+16) (27 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 59 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,543 cases (+61) (27 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 5,416 cases (+63) (73 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca - 632 cases (+17) (17 deaths)

Waushara - 142 cases (+3) (2 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago - 1,433 cases (+31) (21 deaths)

Wood - 431 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 35 cases

Delta – 114 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 62 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 132 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 53 cases (+1)

Iron – 27 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 4 cases

Mackinac - 25 cases (+1)

Marquette - 204 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 205 cases (+2)

Ontonagon – 32 cases

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

