SPOTTY STORMS SOUTH... BECOMING WIDESPREAD & HEAVY INTO FRIDAY

It won’t be quite as hot today... High temperatures will be in the 80s, with the wind veering to the northeast late this afternoon. The humidity will remain high though, so it’s still going to feel sticky out there. Temperatures will be down a few degrees thanks to a cool front pushing into southern Wisconsin. This boundary will kick off some spotty showers and thunderstorms through this afternoon. An isolated storm may have gusty winds and small hail, but in general, the risk of severe weather is LOW.

Then, things get more interesting late tonight and into Friday. A widespread area of rain and thunderstorms will move through Wisconsin. Thunderstorms tomorrow morning may contain gusty winds and hail. The heaviest storms could bring 2-4+” of rainfall, mainly for areas SOUTH of Highway 29. Some flash flooding can’t be ruled out in low-lying areas. Friday is a now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Showers and storms will move out Friday evening, followed by some beautiful weather this weekend. It will be less humid, with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Weekend high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: E 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms SOUTH of Green Bay. Humid, but not as hot. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Late thunderstorms... Could be heavy. LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely... Heavy rain may cause flash flooding SOUTH. Cooler, but still humid. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 75 LOW 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A nice day! HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy with scattered thundershowers late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 77

