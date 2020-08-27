Advertisement

Shedding light on live event industry’s struggles amid pandemic

One of thousands of buildings to go red on September 1st.
One of thousands of buildings to go red on September 1st.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -No industry has been devastated by the pandemic more than the live event industry.

From concerts to stage performances, just about every venue remains dark, which is why an upcoming event aims to raise awareness about the industry’s struggles.

Being in the business of entertaining hundreds or thousands of people has never felt so empty.

Just ask PMI Entertainment Group, which manages the Resch Center and Meyer Theatre.

“Our company has about 60 or so full-time employees and at least half have been laid off. It’s about as bad as it gets for our industry and unfortunately unlike many of the others who were struggling and now are back at some level, we’re not back at all, and we’ll likely be the last to return because when can we have a concert of 10,000 people,” questions Terry Charles, PMI Entertainment Group Senior Manager of Corporate Communications.

Smaller venues are in the same boat, sitting silent for the past six months.

“We went, from across our three venues, doing around 400 events a year to down to almost nothing,” says Paul Mashl, St. Norbert College Operations Director for the Visual and Performing Arts.

Which is why next Tuesday night, September 1st, from 9 pm until midnight, St. Norbert College, and other local entertainment venues, will take part in RedAlertRestart, an effort across North America to light up buildings in red to shed light on the industry’s struggles and massive loss of work.

“About 96-percent of our industry shut down overnight, 95-percent of venues and businesses had to lay off staff. On a large scale show it can take up to 500 people to make a performance happen, you’re talking truck drivers, catering, video operators, spotlight, lighting techs, audio techs, you name it, hairdressers,” says Corey Pinchart, St. Norbert College Technical Director.

“We need congress to step up and help our industry because like others have said, we were the first to shut down and we’ll probably be the last to turn back on,” adds Mashl.

“Anything we can do to bring attention to the plight of our industry, you know the state is not good, we hope the fate will be good,” says Charles.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Classic car enthusiasts hold rolling fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The "Drive to End Alzheimer's" car cruise will provide some joy to people in memory care facilities.

News

Law enforcement groups send critical letter to governor over Jacob Blake shooting comments

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Major Wisconsin police and sheriff groups ask the governor and lieutenant governor to refrain from making more statements about the police shooting until more details are known.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus: 878 more cases, 11 more deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
More than 8% of the latest coronavirus tests were positive

Crime

13-year-old arrested for attempted homicide in Grand Chute shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police did not release the names of the suspects or the person who was shot.

Latest News

Crime

Kenosha officials laud peaceful protests, but provide no updates on shooting victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Sheriff David Beth said Wednesday’s crowds were peaceful as they walked through Kenosha. It was the fourth night of protests following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

News

Oshkosh man reported missing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Matthew Glocke was last seen at about 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Ave.

Sports

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

Updated: 5 hours ago
Players met on Thursday to discuss the future of games in the bubble

News

Wisconsin Lutheran College decides against VP Pence as commencement speaker

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The liberal arts college located in Milwaukee released a statement saying the “escalating events in Kenosha” led them to choose a different speaker for the ceremony.

News

WATCH: Neenah's Back 2 School plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
Neenah's superintendent shares her hopes for a successful school year.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Neenah superintendent’s message for families

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Rompa
Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer shared her message for families and students.