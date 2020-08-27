SCATTERED STORMS INTO FRIDAY - SOME WITH HEAVY RAIN

A cold front draped across the area will continue to be the focal point for shower and thunderstorm development tonight and Friday. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. The more widespread threat may be the potential for heavy downpours and ponding of water on roadways for the morning commute Friday. Because of this possibility, Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Meanwhile, it still looks like a nice weekend: A good deal of sun, cooler 70s and much lower humidity. One little thing though…Areas north could have a stray shower or sprinkle Saturday.

It looks like the heat and humidity do not return during the work week next week… But a few shower chances will return.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: ESE veering WNW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Muggy. Scattered thunderstorms... Some with heavy rain SOUTH. LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely... Heavy rain may cause flash flooding SOUTH. Cooler, but still humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. A stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 74 LOW 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A nice day! HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy with scattered thundershowers late. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler. A shower or sprinkle? HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. and a bit warmer. Chance of a night thundershower. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Chance of a morning shower. Cooler. HIGH: 72

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.