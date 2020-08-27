Advertisement

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

nba playoffs
nba playoffs(WBAY)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Buena Vista, Fla. (WBAY) - On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA players have decided to resume playoff games and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported games are expected to resume on Friday.

The fate of the playoffs was placed in doubt after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha earlier in the week.

Following the Bucks’ decision, the NBA canceled all games on Wednesday. A group meeting in the bubble was held on Wednesday night to discuss the next course of action and more meetings were held Thursday morning.

According to ESPN, on Wednesday night the players were made aware of the financial consequences should they choose to cancel the rest of the playoffs. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and senior counsel Ron Klempner explained that the players could 25-30% of their salary for next year if they abandoned the rest of the season. The league could also terminate the CBA and lock out the players while terms of a new agreement would be negotiated under the uncertain economic times that face the nation during the pandemic and social unrest.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved

.

Latest News

Packers

Packers postpone Thursday’s practice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

News

Sports fans react to Bucks, Brewers boycotts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Professional athletes are sending a message. Is anyone listening?

Nba

Bucks boycott Game 5; NBA postpones all Wednesday games

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Bucks boycotted Game 5 in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Sports

Brewers follow Bucks’ lead, boycott Thursday’s MLB game vs. Reds

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Brewers will not play Thursday in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha

Latest News

Sports

Brewers beat Reds again

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brewers beat Reds for second straight night, 3-2 at Miller Park.

Sports

Giannis named Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes 5th player in NBA history to win MVP award and DPOY award in career.

Sports

Rookie Kamal Martin continues strong showing at camp

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Fifth-round pick Kamal Martin has shined during the Packers training camp.

Sports

No fans for Packers opener in Minnesota

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Vikings will host Green Bay on Sept. 13 and Tennessee on Sept. 27 with the 66,000 seats empty.

Sports

Brewers beat Bauer, Reds

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brewers beat Reds 4-2, scoring all their runs against Cincinnati ace Trevor Bauer.

Sports

Packers address shooting of Jacob Blake

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Green Bay Packers held discussions about the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.