Packers postpone Thursday’s practice

Practice was scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have postponed practice scheduled for Thursday morning.

Practice was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The team used the word “postponed” and not “canceled.” They did not set a new date for this practice.

The Packers did not give a reason for their decision. However, several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

