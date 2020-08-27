Packers postpone Thursday’s practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have postponed practice scheduled for Thursday morning.

Practice was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The team used the word “postponed” and not “canceled.” They did not set a new date for this practice.

The Packers did not give a reason for their decision. However, several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.