Oshkosh man reported missing.

OSHKOSH/APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who is without his medication.

Matthew Glocke was last seen at about 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Ave. Police believe he may be in the Appleton area.

Police say he does not have his needed diabetic medication.

Officers do not believe Glocke’s disappearance is suspicious in nature.

Matthew was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black jacket, and black work boots. He also has a camouflage shoulder bag.

Matthew is 5′9″, 170 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

If you see Matthew, call police.

