Advertisement

Oshkosh man reported missing

Police say he does not have his needed diabetic medication.
Oshkosh man reported missing.
Oshkosh man reported missing.(Oshkosh Police Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH/APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who is without his medication.

Matthew Glocke was last seen at about 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Ave. Police believe he may be in the Appleton area.

Police say he does not have his needed diabetic medication.

Officers do not believe Glocke’s disappearance is suspicious in nature.

Matthew was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black jacket, and black work boots. He also has a camouflage shoulder bag.

Matthew is 5′9″, 170 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

If you see Matthew, call police.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Players met on Thursday to discuss the future of games in the bubble

News

Wisconsin Lutheran College decides against VP Pence as commencement speaker

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The liberal arts college located in Milwaukee released a statement saying the “escalating events in Kenosha” led them to choose a different speaker for the ceremony.

News

WATCH: Neenah's Back 2 School plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Neenah's superintendent shares her hopes for a successful school year.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Neenah superintendent’s message for families

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Rompa
Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer shared her message for families and students.

Latest News

Crime

Vigilante calls on social media before deadly Kenosha attack

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were killed by gunfire Tuesday night and Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old from nearby Antioch, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on CDC reversal on exposure and testing

Updated: 7 hours ago
Dr. Rai on recommendations for exposure and testing.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks testing deserts

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mass testing for people in rural areas.

News

WATCH: COVID-19 testing in Door County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Thursday, Aug. 27, is a free drive-up testing day

News

WATCH: Neenah superintendent's message for families

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mary Pfeiffer asks people to work together to make it a good year.

News

Kenosha officer named, new details on shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
State investigators say Jacob Blake admitted having a knife in his possession