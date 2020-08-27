Motorcyclist injured in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that injured a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon in the town of Helvatia, about 8 miles northeast of Iola.

The sheriff’s office says it appears the motorcyclist was going north on County Highway E when she failed to negotiate a curve about a mile south of Highway 161. She went into the ditch and was thrown from her bike.

She was airlifted to a hospital by ThedaStar. We don’t know her condition, and information about her is being withheld until the family has been notified.

The crash was reported just before 4:30.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Iola police and fire departments, Iola ambulance, Northwest First Responders and Ogdensburg First Responders.

