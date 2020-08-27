Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in Waupaca County crash

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that injured a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon in the town of Helvatia, about 8 miles northeast of Iola.

The sheriff’s office says it appears the motorcyclist was going north on County Highway E when she failed to negotiate a curve about a mile south of Highway 161. She went into the ditch and was thrown from her bike.

She was airlifted to a hospital by ThedaStar. We don’t know her condition, and information about her is being withheld until the family has been notified.

The crash was reported just before 4:30.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Iola police and fire departments, Iola ambulance, Northwest First Responders and Ogdensburg First Responders.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports fans react to Bucks, Brewers boycotts

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Professional athletes are sending a message. Is anyone listening?

Coronavirus

Fond du Lac County offers free coronavirus testing

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Drive-through testing is Friday and Saturday outside the Fond du Lac County Highway Department.

News

DOJ: Jacob Blake had knife when officers tried to arrest him

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police responded to a call from a woman saying her boyfriend was not supposed to be on the premises

News

Tips to set up a learning space for students at home

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Green Bay declares racism a public health crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
The declaration was signed by the mayor, local health officials and community activists

Nba

Bucks boycott Game 5; NBA postpones all Wednesday games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Bucks boycotted Game 5 in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

News

Federal help for Kenosha

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Trump says Gov. Evers accepted the offer for help after nights of violence

News

Elected officials weigh in on Governor Evers accepting federal help in Kenosha

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Members of the National Guard and federal law enforcement are said to be on their way to Wisconsin hours after the White House initially said Governor Evers refused federal assistance in Kenosha.

News

Bellin Women's Half-marathon still an in-person event

Updated: 4 hours ago
Changes are in store to ensure a healthy event

News

2 dead, teen arrested for shooting at Kenosha protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
Witnesses say the 17-year-old suspect from Illinois fired at protesters with a semi-automatic rifle