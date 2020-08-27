Law enforcement groups send critical letter to governor over Jacob Blake shooting comments

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the major Wisconsin police and sheriff groups sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, asking them to refrain from making more statements about the police shooting of Jacob Blake until more details are known.

The letter says in part, “Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation” (read the complete letter below).

Fond du Lac Police Chief was one of the law enforcement leaders to sign the letter. He says government leaders who make statements of opinion right now put lives at risk.

“These are not peaceful protests. There have already been a couple of deaths and injuries,” Chief Lamb said, “and continuing to make those types of remarks in advance of having the full set of facts, are putting the lives of, well, the public in general but also the law enforcement officers, the National Guard, anybody that’s involved with this thing.”

A 17-year-old white boy from Illinois is in custody for the two shooting deaths during protests Tuesday night (see related story).

Thursday the governor said additional help would be provided to Kenosha through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a deal among states during emergency situations. National Guard troops from Michigan, Arizona and Alabama will respond to the city to assist local first responders.

Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Barnes: The purpose of this letter is to respectfully ask that those in your administration discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known. Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation. A continued pattern of statements and press releases based on opinion and unsubstantiated claims puts people’s lives at risk. These are not peaceful protests. There have already been two deaths and many injuries. Continued remarks like those already made by each of you have also put the lives of Law Enforcement Officers, National Guardsman and the public at risk. Law Enforcement Leaders also respectfully ask that you call for an end to these riots and a stop to the violence. Respectfully, Sheriff Mark Podoll, President, Wisconsin Badger State Sheriff’s Association Chief Kenneth Pileggi, President, Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer, President, Wisconsin Sheriff’s and Deputy Sheriff’s Association Chief William Lamb, President, Wisconsin Police Executive Group



