Fond du Lac County offers free coronavirus testing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac COunty is hosting two days of free COVID-19 testing later this week.

Drive-through testing is Friday and Saturday outside the Fond du Lac County Highway Department, 1820 S. Hickory St., Fond du Lac.

Testing on Friday is from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. Testing on Saturday is from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The testing is open to everyone regardless of whether they feel symptoms.

Fond du Lac County health officials say appointments are not necessary but people will have to register.

