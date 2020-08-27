Advertisement

Fond du Lac County offers free coronavirus testing

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac COunty is hosting two days of free COVID-19 testing later this week.

Drive-through testing is Friday and Saturday outside the Fond du Lac County Highway Department, 1820 S. Hickory St., Fond du Lac.

Testing on Friday is from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. Testing on Saturday is from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The testing is open to everyone regardless of whether they feel symptoms.

Fond du Lac County health officials say appointments are not necessary but people will have to register.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

News

Bellin Women’s Half-marathon still an in-person event

Updated: 5 hours ago
Organizers say physical and emotional health are part of their decision to hold the race in person.

Coronavirus

New federal virus testing advice sparks criticism, confusion

Updated: 6 hours ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

National Politics

Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for second time in 2 days

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Wednesday for the second time in two days at the Idaho Statehouse.

Latest News

News

Hospitalizations, percent of positive coronavirus tests up

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state reported 768 new cases, 6 more deaths, and 41 more hospitalizations

Coronavirus

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957.

National

IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

Updated: 12 hours ago
The agency identified the error and is set to issue the catch-up payments in early-to-mid-September.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country -- South Africa, Australia, Argentina -- had a surprise: Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu.

National

Hong Kong man first to be reinfected with COVID-19, researchers say

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The 33-year-old man's immune system seemed to recognize the virus, and he was asymptomatic. It's not clear if that would be the case for everyone.

National Politics

Republican National Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
|
Day two of the Republican National Convention features Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo