Advertisement

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane -- one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.

While it did not live up to the most dire forecasts, major devastation was left behind, including roofs ripped off of buildings, downed trees, and power outrages.

Late Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update.

FEMA Acting Associate Administrator David Bibo says the federal government is heavily involved in assisting efforts on the ground in the thick of this crisis.

“After a harrowing night, many Louisianans awoke to devastating damages. And FEMA, along with our state partners, local officials, and non-governmental organizations, are working to mobilize teams and supplies to support relief efforts.”

President Donald Trump also said the administration will be aggressive in helping communities get back on track.

Heading into this summer, FEMA and the Trump administration hosted numerous media events to warn emergency managers – and the public – to be prepared for a very active hurricane season.

Forecasters are predicting Laura, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, will make it into the Atlantic Ocean come this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Kenosha officials laud peaceful protests; Gov. Evers tells armed bystanders to stay home

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Sheriff David Beth said Wednesday’s crowds were peaceful as they walked through Kenosha. It was the fourth night of protests following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

Sports

Packers cancel practice, LaFleur explains decision

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's coach read the room after discussing on racism, and chose to call off the workout

National

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

News

COVID-19 testing changes, expands during pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
COVID-19 testing change and evolve during the pandemic. Along with those involving a nasal swab, more saliva tests get federal approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Latest News

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Fox Locks visitors center project not moving forward

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Matesic
The Fox River Navigational System Authority made a decision to not move forward with plans to build a visitors center in Appleton.

News

Law enforcement leaders send letter to governor

Updated: 1 hour ago
They ask the governor and lt. governor to refrain from making more comments about the Jacob Blake shooting until more facts are known.

News

Calmer night in Kenosha protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kenosha County sheriff believes outside agitators have largely stopped coming into the city