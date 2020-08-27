Door County Medical Center to host drive-up testing Thursday

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health and Door County Medical Center are holding drive-up COVID-19 testing Thursday at Door County Fairgrounds, 812 N. 14th Ave., Sturgeon Bay.

They typically offer testing for people who have symptoms or those who have been exposed--and an appointment is needed.

Wednesday’s drive-up testing is for all people, symptoms or none. No appointment is needed. Testing is free. No insurance information is collected.

Thursday’s drive-up testing is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Door County Medical Center tells Action 2 News the demand has been steadily increasing. One weekend, they received 400 calls from people wanting tests.

Bellin Health has held similar mass testing days in rural areas like Crivitz and Lakewood.

“The more testing we can complete, the better. Any way that we can identify small pockets of a positive test to get those people the care that they need, to get them the help that they need to help stop the spread, is important,” says Patrick Rowan, Senior Financial Analyst, Bellin Health.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.