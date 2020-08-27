Advertisement

Door County Medical Center to host drive-up testing Thursday

Thursday’s drive-up testing is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health and Door County Medical Center are holding drive-up COVID-19 testing Thursday at Door County Fairgrounds, 812 N. 14th Ave., Sturgeon Bay.

They typically offer testing for people who have symptoms or those who have been exposed--and an appointment is needed.

Wednesday’s drive-up testing is for all people, symptoms or none. No appointment is needed. Testing is free. No insurance information is collected.

Thursday’s drive-up testing is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Door County Medical Center tells Action 2 News the demand has been steadily increasing. One weekend, they received 400 calls from people wanting tests.

Bellin Health has held similar mass testing days in rural areas like Crivitz and Lakewood.

“The more testing we can complete, the better. Any way that we can identify small pockets of a positive test to get those people the care that they need, to get them the help that they need to help stop the spread, is important,” says Patrick Rowan, Senior Financial Analyst, Bellin Health.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CDC changes COVID testing guidelines after pressure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. Fauci says he's concerned about the interpretation of the updated recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern.

News

WATCH: COVID-19 testing in Door County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, Aug. 27, is a free drive-up testing day

National Politics

Idaho wraps up chaotic special session; Bundy arrested again

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawmakers approved and sent to the governor legislation intended to shield businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19, which Bundy and others were protesting against.

Coronavirus

Fond du Lac County offers free coronavirus testing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Drive-through testing is Friday and Saturday outside the Fond du Lac County Highway Department.

Latest News

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

News

Bellin Women’s Half-marathon still an in-person event

Updated: 14 hours ago
Organizers say physical and emotional health are part of their decision to hold the race in person.

Coronavirus

New federal virus testing advice sparks criticism, confusion

Updated: 15 hours ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

News

Hospitalizations, percent of positive coronavirus tests up

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state reported 768 new cases, 6 more deaths, and 41 more hospitalizations

Coronavirus

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957.

National

IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

Updated: 21 hours ago
The agency identified the error and is set to issue the catch-up payments in early-to-mid-September.