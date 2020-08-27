COVID-19 testing changes, expands during pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 testing change and evolve during the pandemic. Along with those involving a nasal swab, more saliva tests get federal approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Action 2 News has been following the ways people can be and are being tested for COVID-19 since March.

“One being a nasal pharyngeal swab. That’s the really long swab into the back of your head. The next being a nasal swab,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO. “That’s one that they go in each nostril but only so far up, and then an oral swab which can be done.”

It is the technique and type of equipment used to process samples that dictates which kind of swab is collected. Regardless of the way people are tested for COVID-19, Dr. Rai says all three are effective.

“We’re starting to see more and more saliva tests get approved which we’re really excited about,” said Dr. Rai.

A new rapid test is expected to produce results in just 15 minutes. Experts call that test known as BinaxNOW a breakthrough in expanding testing capacity. For just $5, the rapid test manufactured by Abbot Laboratories bypasses the lab using a small reactive card to detect coronavirus antigens collected with a nasal swab.

“What I’m hearing as of right now is that they are actually targeting this test to be trying to get distributed more to government facilities and educational institutions and pharmacies,” said Tyler Radke, Bellin Hospital Laboratory Team Leader.

When it comes to health care systems, Radke says the BinaxNOW test will not be available right away.

Abbott will start shipping tests out within two weeks expecting to make 50 million of them each month by October.

Reports on Thursday say the Trump Administration is ready to buy 150 million tests in a deal worth $750 million.

Radke calls rapid testing a step in the right direction but urges people to continue following other important guidelines like social distancing, wearing a mask, and frequent hand-washing. “Testing alone is not going to get us back to work, back to school, back to ’normal life.’”

