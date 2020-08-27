Classic car enthusiasts hold rolling fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Listen up if you’re a classic car enthusiast!

The streets of Green Bay will become the site of a rolling fundraiser this weekend to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and offer some joy to people living in memory care facilities.

Stepping foot inside The Automobile Gallery in downtown Green Bay is like a trip back in time. Visitors can spend hours there taking in the view.

Sunday morning, classic cars like the ones in the gallery will hit Green Bay streets to offer people who’ve been stuck inside because of the coronavirus the chance to enjoy the same view.

“There will be 20 different locations that these car cruises will pass by, memory care and nursing home facilities where these residents just can’t get out, they don’t have a lot of activity, so we’re bringing the activity to them!” Kathryn Gardner, The Automobile Gallery’s director of events, said.

Gardner says The Automobile Gallery wanted to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise money in a different but safe way. Their brainstorming led to the “Drive to End Alzheimer’s.”

Starting at 10 o’clock Sunday morning, a few of the cars from the gallery and about 100 more will begin a classic car cruise through the city.

“As we go by each of these facilities, we’ll wave and honk and everything,” Gardner said. “If you have a classic car -- if you don’t have a classic car, that’s fine; bring a minivan, we don’t care -- we’re just trying to bring some joy to people that aren’t able to get out.”

Gardner says enthusiasm is building as the event draws closer.

“They’re clamoring, ’What time are you going to be by us so we can make sure we have our residents out?’ So, they’re very much aware of that,” she said.

Tickets to cruise are $20, which includes booyah, non-alcoholic drinks, and a tour of The Automobile Gallery if you sign up by the end of the day Thursday, August 27, at https://theautomobilegallery.org/event/the-drive-to-end-alzheimers/.

All of the money raised stays local.

