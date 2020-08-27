Advertisement

Classic car enthusiasts hold rolling fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association

Bart Starr Corvettes featured in this file photo from The Automobile Gallery
Bart Starr Corvettes featured in this file photo from The Automobile Gallery(WBAY)
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Listen up if you’re a classic car enthusiast!

The streets of Green Bay will become the site of a rolling fundraiser this weekend to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and offer some joy to people living in memory care facilities.

Stepping foot inside The Automobile Gallery in downtown Green Bay is like a trip back in time. Visitors can spend hours there taking in the view.

Sunday morning, classic cars like the ones in the gallery will hit Green Bay streets to offer people who’ve been stuck inside because of the coronavirus the chance to enjoy the same view.

“There will be 20 different locations that these car cruises will pass by, memory care and nursing home facilities where these residents just can’t get out, they don’t have a lot of activity, so we’re bringing the activity to them!” Kathryn Gardner, The Automobile Gallery’s director of events, said.

Gardner says The Automobile Gallery wanted to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise money in a different but safe way. Their brainstorming led to the “Drive to End Alzheimer’s.”

Starting at 10 o’clock Sunday morning, a few of the cars from the gallery and about 100 more will begin a classic car cruise through the city.

“As we go by each of these facilities, we’ll wave and honk and everything,” Gardner said. “If you have a classic car -- if you don’t have a classic car, that’s fine; bring a minivan, we don’t care -- we’re just trying to bring some joy to people that aren’t able to get out.”

Gardner says enthusiasm is building as the event draws closer.

“They’re clamoring, ’What time are you going to be by us so we can make sure we have our residents out?’ So, they’re very much aware of that,” she said.

Tickets to cruise are $20, which includes booyah, non-alcoholic drinks, and a tour of The Automobile Gallery if you sign up by the end of the day Thursday, August 27, at https://theautomobilegallery.org/event/the-drive-to-end-alzheimers/.

All of the money raised stays local.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Law enforcement groups send critical letter to governor over Jacob Blake shooting comments

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Major Wisconsin police and sheriff groups ask the governor and lieutenant governor to refrain from making more statements about the police shooting until more details are known.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus: 878 more cases, 11 more deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
More than 8% of the latest coronavirus tests were positive

News

Shedding light on live event industry’s struggles amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
From concerts to stage performances, just about every venue remains dark, which is why an upcoming event aims to raise awareness about the industry's struggles.

Crime

13-year-old arrested for attempted homicide in Grand Chute shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police did not release the names of the suspects or the person who was shot.

Latest News

Crime

Kenosha officials laud peaceful protests, but provide no updates on shooting victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Sheriff David Beth said Wednesday’s crowds were peaceful as they walked through Kenosha. It was the fourth night of protests following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

News

Oshkosh man reported missing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Matthew Glocke was last seen at about 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Ave.

Sports

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

Updated: 5 hours ago
Players met on Thursday to discuss the future of games in the bubble

News

Wisconsin Lutheran College decides against VP Pence as commencement speaker

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The liberal arts college located in Milwaukee released a statement saying the “escalating events in Kenosha” led them to choose a different speaker for the ceremony.

News

WATCH: Neenah's Back 2 School plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
Neenah's superintendent shares her hopes for a successful school year.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Neenah superintendent’s message for families

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Rompa
Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer shared her message for families and students.