BACK 2 SCHOOL: Neenah superintendent’s message for families

By Kevin Rompa
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Joint School District is ready to start classes on Sept. 1. The district says 80 percent of students will begin the school year in person. Others will take part in virtual learning.

Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer shared her message for families and students.

“I’d say be patient as we work together to make this a really great year. Please help us to open, be open to the diligent practices of wearing a mask and social distancing as best as we can. Hand washing and sanitizing areas. It’s going to take a community effort, not only that we have a successful start, but that we remain open. And we’re so looking forward to seeing our students and I’m looking forward to seeing our staff,” says Pfeiffer.

CLICK HERE for Neenah’s Back to School plan.

Pfeiffer says the school is ready for the challenges, including helping students with mental health.

“I’m proud to say that for four years now, we’ve had a mental health coordinator, and he’s taken the lead in meeting with staff members to ensure that we have things in place that teachers can take our students through, just even to take a break from whatever is going on.”

