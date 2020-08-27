13-year-old arrested for attempted homicide in Grand Chute shooting

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody for attempted homicide in connection to a shooting in Grand Chute.

Police say a total of five people were arrested after shots were fired in the 800 block of S. Timmers Lane Tuesday night. Police said several of the suspects were located at the scene. Some of the suspects are charged with robbery in the case.

A gunshot victim was later located in Appleton. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. That person was released from the hospital and taken to the Outagamie County Jail.

On Thursday, Grand Chute Police announced the following arrests:

A 47-year-old male was taken to the Outagamie County Jail for a probation violation

A 13-year-old male was taken to a secure detention facility on recommended charges of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide and robbery

A 15-year-old male was taken to a secure detention facility on a recommended charge of party to the crime of robbery

An 18-year-old male was taken to the Outagamie County Jail on a recommended charge of party to the crime of robbery

A 27-year-old male was taken to the Outagamie County Jail on a recommended charge of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide

Police did not release the names of the suspects or the person who was shot. They did not say what motivated the shooting and the robbery.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.