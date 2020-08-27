Advertisement

13-year-old arrested for attempted homicide in Grand Chute shooting

Police say a total of five people were arrested after shots were fired in the 800 block of S. Timmers Lane Tuesday night
Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody for attempted homicide in connection to a shooting in Grand Chute.

Police say a total of five people were arrested after shots were fired in the 800 block of S. Timmers Lane Tuesday night. Police said several of the suspects were located at the scene. Some of the suspects are charged with robbery in the case.

A gunshot victim was later located in Appleton. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. That person was released from the hospital and taken to the Outagamie County Jail.

On Thursday, Grand Chute Police announced the following arrests:

  • A 47-year-old male was taken to the Outagamie County Jail for a probation violation
  • A 13-year-old male was taken to a secure detention facility on recommended charges of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide and robbery
  • A 15-year-old male was taken to a secure detention facility on a recommended charge of party to the crime of robbery
  • An 18-year-old male was taken to the Outagamie County Jail on a recommended charge of party to the crime of robbery
  • A 27-year-old male was taken to the Outagamie County Jail on a recommended charge of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide

Police did not release the names of the suspects or the person who was shot. They did not say what motivated the shooting and the robbery.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shedding light on live event industry’s struggles amid pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
From concerts to stage performances, just about every venue remains dark, which is why an upcoming event aims to raise awareness about the industry's struggles.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus: 878 more cases, 11 more deaths

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
More than 8% of the latest coronavirus tests were positive

Crime

Kenosha officials laud peaceful protests, but provide no updates on shooting victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Sheriff David Beth said Wednesday’s crowds were peaceful as they walked through Kenosha. It was the fourth night of protests following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

News

Oshkosh man reported missing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Matthew Glocke was last seen at about 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Ave.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Lutheran College decides against VP Pence as commencement speaker

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The liberal arts college located in Milwaukee released a statement saying the “escalating events in Kenosha” led them to choose a different speaker for the ceremony.

News

WATCH: Neenah's Back 2 School plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
Neenah's superintendent shares her hopes for a successful school year.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Neenah superintendent’s message for families

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Rompa
Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer shared her message for families and students.

Crime

Vigilante calls on social media before deadly Kenosha attack

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were killed by gunfire Tuesday night and Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old from nearby Antioch, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on CDC reversal on exposure and testing

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dr. Rai on recommendations for exposure and testing.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks testing deserts

Updated: 10 hours ago
Mass testing for people in rural areas.