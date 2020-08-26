Two shot and killed in Kenosha during third night of violence over Blake shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were killed in a shooting in Kenosha Tuesday night during a third night of violence over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha Police say a third gunshot victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

At 11:45 p.m., officers responded to an area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for a reports of shots fired and multiple gunshot victims.

Police say the shooting investigation is “active and ongoing.” They have not released any information about the victims or a possible suspect or suspects.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers authorized deploying more Wisconsin National Guard troops to assist local first responders. Evers declared a State of Emergency amid protests across the state in response to property damage and other crimes during the protests.

Protesters defied a curfew and orders to leave Civic Center Park. Reporters at the scene say protesters fired fireworks at law enforcement and tried to pull down a barricade put around the county courthouse. Law enforcement responded with tear gas and what appeared to be pepper balls.

NOW: Fireworks into the line of law enforcement #kenosha pic.twitter.com/wm0Efa7YGF — Ben Wagner (@WISN_Ben) August 26, 2020

WISN reporter Ben Wagner was covering the situation on Sheridan Road Tuesday night as demonstrators squared off with police.

Demonstrators now directly facing off with police on Sheridan Rd. Law enforcement still pleading with people to leave. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/bFiWKW43Sf — Ben Wagner (@WISN_Ben) August 26, 2020

Law enforcement over the loudspeaker: “If you have more complaints, voice them with your governor.” @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/DXq9M0IROV — Ben Wagner (@WISN_Ben) August 26, 2020

Jacob Blake’s family attorney says Blake is paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, speaking alongside family members of Blake, said the 29-year-old was in surgery after being shot on Sunday night multiple times.

“They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter,” said Blake’s father, who is also named Jacob Blake. “But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters.”

Another family attorney said they would be filing a civil lawsuit against the police department over the shooting.

Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, called for calm and said her son would not be happy about the violence in Kenosha. “As I pray for my son, healing physically, emotionally and spiritually, I also have been praying even before this for the healing of our country,” Jackson said.

"We need healing."



Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, says "the violence and the destruction" in Kenosha does not reflect what her family wants and that, if her son could see it, he would be “very unpleased.” https://t.co/wPSWvSr4BP pic.twitter.com/EUF6nGj2yi — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2020

Video of the shooting of Jacob Blake was captured on cell phone video and shared on Facebook Sunday evening. The Kenosha Police Department says they were called for a “domestic incident.”

CLICK HERE to view the video. Warning: graphic content.

The video shows officers with guns drawn following Blake as he approaches his vehicle. Blake reaches into the SUV and a white officer pulls on Blake’s shirt and fires multiple times from behind. At least seven gun shots are heard in the video. Police have not said how many shots were fired or if both officers fired their weapons.

A video shared with the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom appears to show Blake struggling with officers prior to the moment he walked away from them.

Crump says Blake’s three sons, ages 8, 5 and 3, were in the vehicle when he was shot. Crump says Blake was “helping to de-escalate” the domestic incident when “police drew their weapons and tasered him.”

“As he was walking away to check on his children, police fired their weapons several times into his back at point blank range. Blake’s three sons were only a few feet away and witnessed police shoot their father,” Crump says.

Crump represents the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, each killed by police.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the shooting. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave. That’s protocol in Wisconsin officer-involved shooting investigations.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is vigorously and thoroughly investigating yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. As with all investigations we conduct, we will unwaveringly pursue justice in this case,” says Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “I hope for a full recovery for the man fighting for his life. He and his family are in my thoughts, as is the entire Kenosha community.

“In most cases, including this case, Wisconsin state law grants primary prosecutorial authority to the district attorney, who decides whether to file charges. We will work closely with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office throughout this case.”

Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lobbed criticism at Gov. Evers Wednesday morning, tweeting “I can’t fathom how Gov Evers is literally allowing Kenosha to burn because he doesn’t want to offend the hard-left protestors [sic].”

I can't fathom how Gov Evers is literally allowing Kenosha to burn because he doesn't want to offend the hard-left protestors. https://t.co/QqMwMnIfLj — Robin Vos (@repvos) August 26, 2020

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said Monday, “We believe in justice, and therefore justice means for everyone. And that is one of the reasons that we’re here is to make sure that everyone understands what occurred the other day is something that we will hold the police and the public responsible. Everyone is responsible for our own actions, and the investigation of the police department will go forward.”

In July, an arrest warrant and charges were filed against Jacob Blake for 3rd Degree Sexual Assault, Criminal Trespass, and Disorderly Conduct. All three have domestic abuse modifiers. It is unclear if that case has anything to do with what happened Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.