Trial scheduled for man charged in Hollywood Hein killing in Neenah

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury trial has been scheduled for a man charged in the killing of a bar patron in Neenah last October.

Casey Cameron, 37, appeared before a Winnebago County Judge Wednesday via video from jail.

Judge Scott Woldt scheduled a five-day jury trial to begin March 15.

Cameron is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery and five counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Prosecutors say he held up the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah and shot and killed bar patron Kevin “Hollywood” Hein.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the prosecutor and Hollywood Hein’s sister asked for the case to move forward.

The defense team is asking for the district attorney’s office to deliver requested discovery material.

“The State’s perspective is that we would really like to get this case moving,” said District Attorney Amanda Folger. “Also, we would like to get a trial on a calendar to have something to work towards.”

Hollywood Hein’s sister, Sally, also asked the judge to schedule the trial.

“Yes, I am in agreement with Ms. Folger. I think it’s time we get moving on. Let’s get a trial on the calendar,” Sally said.

The shooting and robbery happened Oct. 14, 2019. Prosecutors say Cameron went to the Short Branch Saloon to commit an armed robbery.

Neenah Police responded to the scene and found Hollywood Hein on the ground with a “large amount of blood” coming from his head and torso. Hollywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bartender told police that a man wearing sunglasses and handkerchief over his face had entered the bar through the front door vestibule. He approached the bar and told her to put all the money in a black shopping bag. She thought he was joking, but he pulled out a small handgun.

Hollywood Hein got up and left the bar, and the robber followed him outside. A bartender described hearing gunshots and seeing Hollywood grab his chest.

At the scene, officers found four spent casings. They also found blood and a number of $20 bills scattered in the parking lot. A black bandanna worn by the suspect was found near Hollywood’s body.

After the shooting, Hollywood’s body was taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Doctors found that Hollywood had been shot in the right shoulder, stomach, upper left back and left side of the head or face.

One of the examiners recovered bullet fragments and turned them over to police. Fingernail clippings were provided to the State Crime Lab for analysis.

On Oct. 17, a Crime Stoppers tip came in indicating Casey J. Cameron had “characteristics of the suspect.” The tip noted that Cameron had scratches over his right eye after the shooting happened. The tipster said Cameron’s roommate has a vehicle similar to the one used by the shooter.

Police staked out Cameron’s home on Racine Street in Menasha. They saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect car. Cameron tossed a cigarette out, and that’s when an alert officer made a big move.

“The officer observed the cigarette be thrown out the window. He recovered that cigarette, sent it to the crime lab,” Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett said. “They very quickly processed the DNA and connected it to the evidence that had been found at the scene, which ultimately helped them establish the identity.”

On Nov. 8, police received a report from the Wisconsin Crime Lab that a DNA profile on the cigarette was consistent with DNA found on the bandanna at the scene. The DNA on the cigarette was also consistent with swabs from the crime scene. DNA from Hollywood’s fingernail clippings also matched the cigarette butt DNA, according to the complaint. Cameron was taken into custody.

Hollywood Hein was well known in the community. After the murder, friends and family gathered for his memorial service held in Clintonville. They traveled with a motorcycle motorcade to honor Hein’s love of Harley-Davidson. A Pierce fire truck customized with Hollywood’s name and picture led the way in the processional, to honor Hollywood’s more than 30 years of work at Pierce Manufacturing.

