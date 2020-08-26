Advertisement

Students learning virtually should have a designated work spaces

An Appleton family is preparing for school to start virtually next week, setting up a designated work space for their 3rd grader.
An Appleton family is preparing for school to start virtually next week, setting up a designated work space for their 3rd grader.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -Class is back in session for thousands of kids, as parochial schools reopened on Wednesday. Public school kids head back to class next week, some in-person, others virtually. Experts say having a workspace for students, who are going to back to school at home is very important.

Virtual classes don't start until next week for kids in Appleton, but 3rd grader Riley McCormick's paper, pencils, and markers are in place and ready for the first day of school.

According to his mom, Trina McCormick, "We went shopping and as soon as we got home, he set up his workspace all himself. He didn't want any help from mama, at all, which I loved because I was like if he's invested in it and he's along the journey, hopefully he'll use it."

The school set up in the McCormick home is a new edition for fall, after seeing how he did virtual school back in the spring.

Trina McCormick says, "He was distracted by every other thing in the house and every hour it seemed like he had a different spot in the house he was working from and it was hard to keep him focused on his schoolwork."

ThedaCare pediatrician Dr. Kevin Hayes, recommends virtual learners have their own designated space for school. It should be an area of the house specifically set up for learning -- and nothing else.

"The last thing you want to do is have them kind of laying on the couch or on their bed, propped up pillows and things like that because it's just not a good learning environment," adds Dr. Hayes.

The space should be free of distractions. It can be very elaborate or simple. Virtual school allows students and families to prepare their spaces to meet their individual needs.

Dr. Hayes says, “It does give you a unique opportunity to do something different. Instead of having to sit in that exact seat at your desk in your classroom you can make it something different that’s maybe more stimulating for you.”

However students choose to set up their work spaces, Dr. Hayes recommends sticking to a schedule once classes start, because even though students might not be physically in a school building, it’s still their job to learn. He adds, “The school day is a school day and it’s not an opportunity to just take a year off.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Teen arrested for homicide in Kenosha protest shooting; feds coming to Wisconsin

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Associated Press reports law enforcement are looking for a “possible vigilante” captured on video shooting a rifle.

Nba

Bucks boycott Game 5; NBA postpones all Thursday games

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Bucks boycotted Game 5 in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

News

Bellin Women’s Half-marathon still an in-person event

Updated: 1 hour ago
Organizers say physical and emotional health are part of their decision to hold the race in person.

National

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalia Martinez and John P. Wise, WAVE
Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

Latest News

National

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalia Martinez and John P. Wise, WAVE
Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

News

Oshkosh police looking for missing woman without her medication

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say Jaclyn Smith has a history of wandering away but she doesn't have her medicine for diabetes.

News

Wisconsin seeing a surge into the outdoors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
New numbers released by the state show just how popular outdoor recreation has been in Wisconsin since pandemic began.

News

City of Green Bay officially declares racism as public health crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
The City of Green Bay has officially declared racism as a public health crisis.

News

Hospitalizations, percent of positive coronavirus tests up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state reported 768 new cases, 6 more deaths, and 41 more hospitalizations

Crime

Human remains found in burned vehicle on Menominee Indian Reservation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The discovery was made on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Police were called to a report of an abandoned vehicle that had been burned.