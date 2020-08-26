Rookie Kamal Martin continues strong showing at camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the virtually offseason, there was a growing concern for rookies to be able to keep up during the preseason.

“We are throwing a lot at all of those guys,” LaFleur said. “We are pretty fortunate, I thought Gutey and the scouting department did a good job of making sure that we get guys in here that are intelligent, they’re able to pick it up quickly.”

Fifth-round pick Kamal Martin has shined during the Packers training camp and proved he certainly falls under that category.

“They drafted me to come in here and work and do my job to the best of my ability,” Martin said.

The rookie said preparation is the reason for his success.

“Whoever prepares themselves and goes into things with the right mindset will eventually succeed,” Martin added.

It helps that new addition Christian Kirksey has mentored him along the way.

“He knows a lot about football, he’s played a lot of football,” Martin explained. “He knows a lot of different schemes and a lot of different defenses, so he has done a great job just helping out the entire linebacker group with little things.”

Come the 2020 season, don’t be surprised if you hear Martin’s named called.

