Advertisement

Rookie Kamal Martin continues strong showing at camp

Martin making strides from virtual off season
Kamal Martin
Kamal Martin(WBAY)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the virtually offseason, there was a growing concern for rookies to be able to keep up during the preseason.

“We are throwing a lot at all of those guys,” LaFleur said. “We are pretty fortunate, I thought Gutey and the scouting department did a good job of making sure that we get guys in here that are intelligent, they’re able to pick it up quickly.”

Fifth-round pick Kamal Martin has shined during the Packers training camp and proved he certainly falls under that category.

“They drafted me to come in here and work and do my job to the best of my ability,” Martin said.

The rookie said preparation is the reason for his success.

“Whoever prepares themselves and goes into things with the right mindset will eventually succeed,” Martin added.

It helps that new addition Christian Kirksey has mentored him along the way.

“He knows a lot about football, he’s played a lot of football,” Martin explained. “He knows a lot of different schemes and a lot of different defenses, so he has done a great job just helping out the entire linebacker group with little things.”

Come the 2020 season, don’t be surprised if you hear Martin’s named called.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No fans for Packers opener in Minnesota

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vikings will host Green Bay on Sept. 13 and Tennessee on Sept. 27 with the 66,000 seats empty.

Sports

Brewers beat Bauer, Reds

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brewers beat Reds 4-2, scoring all their runs against Cincinnati ace Trevor Bauer.

Sports

Packers address shooting of Jacob Blake

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Green Bay Packers held discussions about the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Sports

Bucks push Magic to brink

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Bucks beat Magic in game 4 of their 1st round playoff series 121-106, and now lead best of seven series 3-1.

Latest News

Sports

Live tackling is back at Packers training camp

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
It was the eighth practice of training camp for the Green Bay Packers and it was the first time the team incorporated live tackling.

News

College Student from Green Bay Spends Quarantine Making Aaron Rodgers Documentary

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
A University of Wisconsin-Madison student from Green Bay made a documentary series about Aaron Rodgers' life and career.

Sports

Packers hold sixth practice at Ray Nitschke Field

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Green Bay gets back to work after an off day

News

Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The duo was inducted into the 70th anniversary class of the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

Sports

Adrian Amos taking on leadership role in 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Six-year veteran Adrian Amos is ready to take on more of a leadership role in 2020 with the departure of Tramon Williams.

Sports

Brewers offense stifled again in loss to Twins

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brewers lose 7-1 to Twins Thursday night.