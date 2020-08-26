Advertisement

Oshkosh police looking for missing woman without her medication

Oshkosh Police are looking for Jaclyn Smith, 33, last seen on August 20.
Oshkosh Police are looking for Jaclyn Smith, 33, last seen on August 20.(photo provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are asking for the public’s help to locate Jaclyn Smith, who’s been missing for six days. Police believe she may be in the Green Bay area. She’s diabetic and doesn’t have her medication.

Smith was last seen Thursday evening at her home on Vine Street. She was reported missing the next morning.

Smith is 33 years old, American Indian, 5′3″ tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she has a history of wandering away and her disappearance “does not seem suspicious.”

If you have information on Smith’s whereabouts or think you’ve seen her, contact local law enforcement or Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5711.

