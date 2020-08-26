One hurt in Grand Chute shooting

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in the Fox Valley are investigating a shooting that put one person in the hospital.

On Aug. 25, at 10:45 p.m., Grand Chute Police were called to the 800 block of S. Timmers Lane for a report of multiple gunshots.

Officers say several people believed to be involved in the shooting were "detained on scene."

In the meantime, Appleton Police responded to a call regarding a person with gunshot wounds. Police say it is connected with the shooting in Grand Chute.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Grand Chute Police say he's in stable condition.

Police did not release additional information about the victim or possible suspects.

If you have information, call Grand Chute Police at (920) 832-1575 or text “GCPD” and your tip to 847411.

Grand Chute Police received assistance from Appleton Police and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.