Advertisement

MORE STORMS IN OUR FUTURE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A frontal boundary to our far north will slowly sag southward across the state. And it is a slow-poke, never really departing until late Friday - So between now and then occasional showers and storms will be possible.

For tonight, expect a muggy night with a few showers or storms - Mostly north of Green Bay. Tomorrow the emphasis shifts into Green Bay and areas south. A few storms could be strong or possibly severe Thursday afternoon and night.

More rounds of showers and storms will be possible Friday. Fortunately by then the greatest risk of severe weather will have pushed mainly into far southern Wisconsin.

Once the front finally leaves, cool and dry air arrives for the weekend. The comfort along with sun will make for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday! As the new work week unfolds, other shower and storm chances return...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WNW veering E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: VARIABLE bec NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Muggy. Partly cloudy with spotty storms - Mostly north. LOW: 71

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms through the day... mainly SOUTH. Higher chances at NIGHT. Humid, but not as hot. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely... rain may be heavy in spots. Cooler, but still humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 74 LOW 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Clouds increase late. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered storms develop. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible. HIGH: 76

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

DNR sees outdoor activities gain popularity

Updated: 59 minutes ago
People are reconnecting with nature during the pandemic

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms possible

Updated: 5 hours ago
Scattered storms are possible this afternoon/evening... mainly NORTH, but that storm chance should shift southward through the night.

Forecast

HOT, HUMID & BREEZY TODAY

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and sticky

Updated: 9 hours ago
Hazy sunshine and a southwest wind will push most high temperatures into the lower 90s this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

HOT, HUMID & BREEZY TODAY... MORE STORM CHANCES AHEAD

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid

Updated: 13 hours ago
Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs near 90 and a heat index into the mid 90s. There will also be a bit of a south-southwest breeze.

Forecast

HUMID, UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain overnight, scattered Wednesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
Heat comes with an unsettled weather pattern

Forecast

MORE ROUNDS OF STORMS...

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humid and unsettled

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
Hot, muggy, and chances for storms, but a more comfortable weekend is ahead