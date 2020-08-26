MORE STORMS IN OUR FUTURE

A frontal boundary to our far north will slowly sag southward across the state. And it is a slow-poke, never really departing until late Friday - So between now and then occasional showers and storms will be possible.

For tonight, expect a muggy night with a few showers or storms - Mostly north of Green Bay. Tomorrow the emphasis shifts into Green Bay and areas south. A few storms could be strong or possibly severe Thursday afternoon and night.

More rounds of showers and storms will be possible Friday. Fortunately by then the greatest risk of severe weather will have pushed mainly into far southern Wisconsin.

Once the front finally leaves, cool and dry air arrives for the weekend. The comfort along with sun will make for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday! As the new work week unfolds, other shower and storm chances return...

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WNW veering E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: VARIABLE bec NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Muggy. Partly cloudy with spotty storms - Mostly north. LOW: 71

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms through the day... mainly SOUTH. Higher chances at NIGHT. Humid, but not as hot. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely... rain may be heavy in spots. Cooler, but still humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 74 LOW 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Clouds increase late. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered storms develop. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible. HIGH: 76

