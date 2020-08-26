Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.(Source: NOAA)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Hurricane Laura is strengthening over the Gulf Coast and authorities are encouraging coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate.

Gray Television’s Washington DC News Bureau spoke with Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) about the federal and local response to the developing storm.

Sen. Cornyn has been in office during several other natural disasters, including both hurricanes Harvey and Katrina. Cornyn says he has confidence in local leaders to prepare and handle the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“We are blessed in Texas with some outstanding leaders, starting at the local level, who have a lot of practice dealing with these natural disasters,” said Cornyn. “They know what to do.”

In Louisiana, Rep. Clay Higgins says he has been in touch local officials and experts in water drainage and management.

He says he believes the state is now in the best possible position to endure a heavy rain event, adding that Louisiana is ready for Laura in “every conceivable way.”

“We are communicating and prepared for this incoming storm. It’s going to be a hit though,” said Higgins. “The best thing we can do is be calm, prepared, and ready to move into rescue operations.”

President Trump has issued emergency decelerations for both Texas and Louisiana.

Laura closed in on the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.

National Politics

Pence to argue for 4 more years at Republican convention

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The night’s lineup also is expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”

National

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arnold Spielberg, father of director Steven Spielberg and a pioneering computer engineer, has died.

Crime

Teen arrested for homicide in Kenosha protest shooting; feds coming to Wisconsin

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Associated Press reports law enforcement are looking for a “possible vigilante” captured on video shooting a rifle.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

Latest News

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

News

Students learning virtually should have a designated work spaces

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
As public school kids get ready to head back to class, experts encourage designated work spaces be set up for students who are learning virtually.

Nba

Bucks boycott Game 5; NBA postpones all Thursday games

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Bucks boycotted Game 5 in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

News

Bellin Women’s Half-marathon still an in-person event

Updated: 1 hour ago
Organizers say physical and emotional health are part of their decision to hold the race in person.

National

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalia Martinez and John P. Wise, WAVE
Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

National

Live: Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live: Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA.