HOT, HUMID & BREEZY TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The heat is on today! Hazy sunshine and a southwest breeze will push high temperatures into the lower 90s around the Fox Valley. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s NORTH and closer to the LAKESHORE. With the high humidity, the heat index will soar into the middle 90s, so we encourage you to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. People who are working outside should take more frequent breaks than usual with some shade or, even better, air conditioning.

Scattered storms are possible this afternoon/evening... mainly NORTH, but that storm chance should shift southward through the night. Some storms could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall, but there will also be some areas that miss out on the rain completely. It will be a humid night with lows staying in the 70s.

Spotty showers are possible during the day Thursday... mainly SOUTH. More widespread rainfall is expected late Thursday night and into Friday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will move through the region. Unfortunately, there is a risk that some will be strong with high winds and hail. Most areas will pick up 1-2″ of rain through Friday night. Once the storms are gone, we’ll enjoy cooler and less humid weather into the weekend. High temperatures fall back into the lower and middle 70s with lows in the 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3'

THURSDAY: WNW/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine. Hot, humid, and breezy. Thunder possible NORTH. HIGH: 91 (heat index in the mid 90s)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with spotty storms. Quite humid. LOW: 71

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms through the day... mainly SOUTH. Higher chances at NIGHT. Humid, but not as hot. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely... rain may be heavy in spots. Cooler, but still humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 74 LOW 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Clouds increase late. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered storms develop. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering sprinkles. HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

