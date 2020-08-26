Advertisement

HOT, HUMID & BREEZY TODAY... MORE STORM CHANCES AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The heat is on today! Hazy sunshine and a southwest wind will push most high temperatures into the lower 90s this afternoon. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s NORTH and closer to the LAKESHORE. With the high humidity, the heat index will soar into the middle 90s after lunch, so we encourage you to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. People who are working outside should take frequent breaks with some shade or air conditioning.

Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and overnight. Initially, they’ll be possible in the Northwoods, but that storm chance will sink farther south into east-central Wisconsin after midnight. Some storms could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall, but there will also be some areas that miss out on the rain completely... Such is the nature of summertime “hit and miss” thunderstorms.

More widespread and overdue rainfall is expected late Thursday night and into Friday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will move through the region. Unfortunately, there is a risk that some will be strong with high winds and hail. Once they’re gone, we’ll enjoy cooler and less humid weather into the weekend, as high temperatures fall back into the low to mid 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

EARLY THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NW/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy... Thunder possible NORTH. HIGH: 92 (afternoon heat index in the mid-90s)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Scattered storms. Quite humid. LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Morning thunder SOUTH. Humid, but not as hot. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely... May be heavy. Still humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 75 LOW 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered thundershowers late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

