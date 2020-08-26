Advertisement

Hospitalizations, percent of positive coronavirus tests up

The state reported 768 new cases, 6 more deaths, and 41 more hospitalizations
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - In the latest state health report Wednesday, Wisconsin had the most coronavirus test results since last Friday and the most new cases since Saturday.

The state received more than 10,000 test results for the first time in five days (10,378). There were 768 positive tests, or 7.4%. The 14-day average for that percentage continues on an upward trajectory.

The death toll rose by six to 1,100 people.

County-by-county case numbers will be added to this article shortly.

More than 1.2 million people in Wisconsin have now been tested for the coronavirus, with 1.14 million negative and 72,260 positive. (The state only counts each person once in these numbers.)

The state considers 63,730 people recovered, which is 88.2% of positive cases. There are still 7,412 active cases.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its recommendations, saying people who’ve had exposure to known infected persons but weren’t showing any symptoms do not need to be tested unless they have underlying health issues (see related story). The recommendation, which came without explanation, has caused confusion among health experts, who point out 40% of patients are asymptomatic. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the decision came out of meetings of a White House coronavirus task force and is not due to any shortage of testing supplies.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased over the past 24 hours. Forty-one more people were hospitalized, but with deaths and discharges the net result is 354 people currently in hospitals -- 17 more than yesterday -- with 133 in intensive care, which is 12 more than yesterday.

Twenty-one percent of the state’s licensed beds are available, a drop from 25% yesterday but in line with the percentages we’ve been seeing for weeks now.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face
  • The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

