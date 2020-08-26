Green Bay and conservation partners improve Ken Euers Nature Area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay and regional conservation partners have been working to restore a park known as the Ken Euers Natural area on the city’s west side. It’s bird watchers paradise, but very under-utilized according to the city. It’s hoping this restoration project can change that.

“We probably have another year or two of improvements, coming up shortly as well as ongoing maintenance, we’re going to have to work towards making sure invasives aren’t moving into the area, like they have been historically,” said Kaurie Mihm, Green Bay Park Planner.

Working with several conservation partners, it’s taken a couple of years to improve recreational access, enhance fish and wildlife habitat, and improve the water quality at the park.

“This is really a unique spot because it’s one of the few places where there’s public access to lower Green Bay for people to get up close and really see and experience the bay, so this is a particularly valuable spot,” said Amy Carrozzino-Lyon, Green Bay Restoration Project Coordinator at University Wisconsin-Green Bay.

If you had been in the area a couple of years ago, you would have noticed the invasive phragmites taking over the area, but part of the project was to remove that and improve the habitat for all the animals that want to live at the park. The plan is to eventually install woody breakwater structures offshore to protect near-shore wetlands from the waves and restore native aquatic plants which will also help the fish and wildlife.

“All the efforts that we’re putting forward here is creating sort of a really great stop-over spot for birds that migrate through this area,” said Carrozzino-Lyon.

Eventually the city plans to have an official re-opening showing off all the improvements and hard work.

