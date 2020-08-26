Advertisement

Green Bay and conservation partners improve Ken Euers Nature Area

Working with several conservation partners, it’s taken a couple of years to improve recreational access, enhance fish and wildlife habitat, and improve the water quality at the park.
Eventually the city plans to have an official re-opening showing off all the improvements and hard work.
Eventually the city plans to have an official re-opening showing off all the improvements and hard work.(Aisha Morales)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay and regional conservation partners have been working to restore a park known as the Ken Euers Natural area on the city’s west side. It’s bird watchers paradise, but very under-utilized according to the city. It’s hoping this restoration project can change that.

“We probably have another year or two of improvements, coming up shortly as well as ongoing maintenance, we’re going to have to work towards making sure invasives aren’t moving into the area, like they have been historically,” said Kaurie Mihm, Green Bay Park Planner.

Working with several conservation partners, it’s taken a couple of years to improve recreational access, enhance fish and wildlife habitat, and improve the water quality at the park.

“This is really a unique spot because it’s one of the few places where there’s public access to lower Green Bay for people to get up close and really see and experience the bay, so this is a particularly valuable spot,” said Amy Carrozzino-Lyon, Green Bay Restoration Project Coordinator at University Wisconsin-Green Bay.

If you had been in the area a couple of years ago, you would have noticed the invasive phragmites taking over the area, but part of the project was to remove that and improve the habitat for all the animals that want to live at the park. The plan is to eventually install woody breakwater structures offshore to protect near-shore wetlands from the waves and restore native aquatic plants which will also help the fish and wildlife.

“All the efforts that we’re putting forward here is creating sort of a really great stop-over spot for birds that migrate through this area,” said Carrozzino-Lyon.

Eventually the city plans to have an official re-opening showing off all the improvements and hard work.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Featured Links

Updated: moments ago
Featured Links

Community

Green Bay to join effort and recognize racism as a public health issue

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Wednesday the City of Green Bay will join other communities in declaring racism as a public health issue. It’s a way to move forward and create positive change in Brown County.

Community

Thanking fellow veterans through a passion

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
Green Bay veteran isn't letting the pandemic stop him from his mission to thank fellow veterans for their service, by using his hobby to create a lasting gift.

Community

August 25 Birthday Club

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
Birthday announcements

Latest News

Community

Taylor Swift fan in Green Bay spreads joy through good deed

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
A Taylor Swift fan in Green Bay really was mistakenly handed an entire box of signed CDs by her favorite artist. She chose to do the right thing and that good deed is paying off.

News

Protesters in Fond du Lac call for justice for Jacob Blake

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
A small group in Fond du Lac gathered Monday afternoon to call for justice for Jacob Blake. Blake was shot multiple times by a Kenosha police officer during an incident Sunday night. Video of the shooting has been spread online.

Community

August 24 Birthday Club

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
Birthday announcements

News

Sustain Fond du Lac joins Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance in cleanup efforts

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
The outdoors provide an easy way for people to get out of the house while maintaining social distance. This weekend some people volunteered to do a little community service while spending time outside.

News

Navarino Park introduces The Big Chair

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
A new photo opportunity is coming to Navarino Park in Green Bay.

News

I-41 crash survivor looking for owners of blanket

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
A survivor from the massive I-41 pileup in February of 2019 is hoping to be reunited with the kind people who came to her aid.