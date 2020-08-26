Family files wrongful-death lawsuit against Appleton police officer

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a man killed by an Appleton police officer three years ago has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the officer.

Jimmie Sanders, 33, was shot by Lt. Jay Steinke at Jack’s Apple Pub in May, 2017.

Steinke was responding to reports of gunshots inside the bar. He shot and wounded the man who fired a gun, Henry Nellum, but a stray shot also struck Sanders, a bystander who was not involved.

Steinke was not charged in the shooting. An investigation concluded he was being pushed by people running from the bar but had no other options to stop an immediate threat, and stopped his use of force as soon as he could.

The family argues Steinke did not hear any gunshots, did not have a description of the gunman, and did not announce his presence or issue any commands when he entered the bar.

The civil lawsuit does not make specific claims for damages.

