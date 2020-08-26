Elected officials weigh in on Governor Evers accepting federal help in Kenosha

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the National Guard and federal law enforcement are said to be on their way to Wisconsin hours after the White House initially said Governor Evers refused federal assistance in Kenosha.

“We are not Portland. We are not Seattle. We’re not Minneapolis, and we’re not New York,” said Terry Rose, Kenosha County Board of Supervisors. “And we’re not going to standby and allow this community to be destroyed and people’s lives taken or injured. We’re grateful that the governor has finally come to his senses and accepted the fact that we need federal help.”

President Trump confirmed the news in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon writing in part, “We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets.”

Wisconsin lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly weighed in on the decision after many of them also spoke out when Governor Evers initially refused federal assistance.

“We have to prioritize the safety of everyone in Kenosha and Wisconsin, and we can’t allow this to spread,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin).

The congressman expressed his support for the governor’s change of heart tweeting, “This is the right call.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) applauds Governor Evers for his approach in providing more National Guard support for local law enforcement. A statement she sent to Action 2 News reads in part, “The vandalism, armed militia, violence, and fatal shootings in Kenosha are not advancing the cause of racial justice in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.”

Action 2 News reached out to Governor Evers for details on the federal assistance. We have not yet received a reply. The governor has authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to offer support in Kenosha on Wednesday night.

