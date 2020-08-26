DOJ: Jacob Blake had knife when officers tried to arrest him

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man shot by a Kenosha police officer admitted he had a knife in his possession, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to a preliminary report from the DOJ, a woman called police Sunday evening saying her boyfriend was there and wasn’t supposed to be on the premises. After police responded to the call they tried to arrest Jacob Blake. One officer used a Taser but it didn’t stop Blake, who is seen on a bystander’s video walking away from officers and leaning into his SUV when he was shot by an officer from behind.

The DOJ identified the officer as Rusten Sheskey, a member of the Kenosha Police Department for seven years. It says he fired his service weapon seven times while grabbing Blake by the shirt. No other officers fired a weapon.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. DCI agents found a knife on the driver’s side floor of Blake’s SUV and no other weapons.

Blake survived the shooting. The family says he’s paralyzed from the waist down and may not walk again.

The DCI says it’s receiving assistance from the FBI. The DCI will present its findings to a prosecutor within 30 days to make a determination if criminal charges in the shooting are appropriate.

The police shooting has triggered protests in Kenosha and around the state. Protests in Kenosha have been particularly violent, with three nights of arson, property destruction and clashes with police. Tuesday night, a young, white man fired at protesters, killing two and wounding one; a 17-year-old suspect is in custody facing homicide charges (see related story).

Authorities moved up the curfew in Kenosha to 7 P.M., and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has authorized sending 500 National Guard members to help first responders.

