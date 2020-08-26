Advertisement

City of Green Bay officially declares racism as public health crisis

15 other local organizations have also signed the declaration
GB declares racism as public health crisis
GB declares racism as public health crisis(WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay has officially declared racism as a public health crisis.

Mayor Eric Genrich, along with 15 other local leaders, signed the declaration Wednesday, created by Wello, a well-being non-profit network.

“Today, we are joined by leaders throughout Greater Green Bay as we collectively declare racism as a public health crisis, recognizing the harm it has caused generations of people of color,” said Natalie Bomstad, Executive Director at Wello in Green Bay. “In Brown County, white citizens live on average 16 years longer than black citizens and 18 years longer than our Hispanic citizens.”

The CEO of the YWCA of Greater Green Bay, Renita Robinson, was one of the first to put pen to paper, signing the declaration and committing to taking urgent action against racism.

“Our voice is louder when we talk and speak about issues like this together,” said Robinson.

Robinson said this declaration is a huge part of the YWCA’s mission.

“Our mission is the dedication to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all and so this proclamation is like the cornerstone of the work we are doing at YWCA.”

The declaration may seem like a small first step, but Robinson said it’s a necessary first step in promoting change.

“On the continuum of change we ground our implicit bias work and social justice work in, the first stage is denial. Well this actually shatters the whole ideal that this isn’t a thing. So we are basically saying ‘It’s a real thing, please pay attention and then be part of the solution’,” said Robinson.

Robinson said the solution will come when facts are no longer ignored. “At a certain point you can’t deny the facts. When you hear African Americans live 16 years less than whites or Hispanic Americans live 18 years less than whites, then you start to ask questions like why?” said Robinson. “So many of these gatherings provoke another step because people who care about humanity will go back after hearing these things and become students of the issue, that’s the exciting thing about it.”

Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health, also signed his name on the declaration Wednesday. He said training in the state of Wisconsin, he’s seen the effects of racial disparities in healthcare since the first day he entered a hospital.

“One topic that I find very understated and needs to be brought to the forefront when it comes to racism and healthcare is truly identifying the trauma that a person of color goes through from the day they’re born in the United States to the day they die because of the color of their skin,” said Dr. Rai. “The mental abuse that happens at a very young age carries forward to adulthood and creates mental health issues from anxiety to depression, and sometimes even worse, all of which stem from racism and the exposure that our young children have. We need to do more than just identifying that it’s a problem. We need to identify sources and resources for treatment of the trauma created through systemic racism in our country, in our state, in our city.”

Green Bay’s City Council approved the declaration. Mayor Genrich said that’s a big ‘unifying step’ in recognizing and identifying racism as a ‘true and real and imminent public health crisis in Green Bay, in the state of Wisconsin and in this country’.

“We’ve got a lot of challenges in front of us, along the road as+ well. But this is a really important first step for this community, to speak honestly and truthfully, about racism and the impacts that it has on  the lived experiences of people in greater Green Bay and Brown County,” said Mayor Genrich.

“It’s sad we have to be in this conversation, but it’s great because as we are in this conversation, people will be compelled to do something different,” said Robinson.

“We invite other organizations and we invite other individuals throughout our region to sign on to this declaration to bring light to discrimination, negative impacts on health and well-being, and to help create change,” said Bomstad.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin seeing a surge into the outdoors

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
New numbers released by the state show just how popular outdoor recreation has been in Wisconsin since pandemic began.

Nba

Bucks boycott Game 5 vs. Magic in wake of Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Bucks boycotted Game 5 in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

News

Hospitalizations, percent of positive coronavirus tests up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state reported 768 new cases, 6 more deaths, and 41 more hospitalizations

Crime

Human remains found in burned vehicle on Menominee Indian Reservation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The discovery was made on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Police were called to a report of an abandoned vehicle that had been burned.

Latest News

Crime

Trial scheduled for man charged in Hollywood Hein killing in Neenah

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Cameron is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery and five counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Appleton superintendent discusses plans for learning during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Rompa
Superintendent Dr. Judy Baseman says her staffers have a plan in place for when students return to class, and if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

News

WATCH: Appleton prepared for return

Updated: 7 hours ago
Dr. Baseman on the opportunities available for Appleton students.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: First day for local private and parochial schools

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Green Bay Area Catholic Education has nine schools in the Green Bay area. Aug. 26 is the first day of school for the system's 2,200 students.

Crime

One hurt in Grand Chute shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officers say several people believed to be involved in the shooting were "detained on scene."

Crime

Teen arrested for homicide in Kenosha protest shooting; feds coming to Wisconsin

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Associated Press reports law enforcement are looking for a “possible vigilante” captured on video shooting a rifle.