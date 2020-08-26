Brewers follow Bucks’ lead, boycott Thursday’s MLB game vs. Reds

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) -The Milwaukee Brewers, following the Milwaukee Bucks’ lead, are boycotting their Thursday night MLB game scheduled to be played against the Reds to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha earlier this week.

Confirmed: The #Brewers have decided not to play tonight vs. the #Reds. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 26, 2020

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the entirety of Major League Baseball is discussing cancellations this evening.

Following the cancellation of the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds game tonight, more teams are discussing the possibility of not playing, sources tell ESPN. Among those currently discussing it: the Seattle Mariners, who have the most Black players of any team in MLB. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2020

