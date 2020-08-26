Brewers follow Bucks’ lead, boycott Thursday’s MLB game vs. Reds
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) -The Milwaukee Brewers, following the Milwaukee Bucks’ lead, are boycotting their Thursday night MLB game scheduled to be played against the Reds to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha earlier this week.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the entirety of Major League Baseball is discussing cancellations this evening.
