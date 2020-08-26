Advertisement

BACK 2 SCHOOL: First day for local private and parochial schools

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Some private school students are going back to the classroom this week. It's the first time they'll be in-person learning since the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools last spring.

Green Bay Area Catholic Education has nine schools in the Green Bay area. Aug. 26 is the first day of school for the system's 2,200 students.

GRACE President Kimberly Desotell says all nine schools have protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Masks are required for adults and students. Sanitation stations are placed throughout buildings.

Frequently touched areas will be cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis.

Plexiglass has been added to some areas. Desks are spaced apart for social distancing.

The school system has added more lunch hours so fewer students will be in the cafeteria at a time.

"We will have our lunch in the cafeteria daily for the children. We felt we could do that safely and successfully. There have been additional tables that have been brought in for additional seating. So say for example in the past we had six children at one table, now there will just be three," says Desotell.

GRACE schools worked closely with the Brown County Health Department, Prevea Health and parents in the health care field.

Families were given a choice for virtual learning. Desotell says 88 percent of students opted for in-person learning.

