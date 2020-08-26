Advertisement

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Appleton superintendent discusses plans for learning during pandemic

By Kevin Rompa
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District is starting the school year with virtual classes. Superintendent Dr. Judy Baseman says her staffers have a plan in place for when students return to class, and if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

"One of the work groups talked about the isolation room and the importance of having a specific dedicated place for students who have symptoms right at school, and so that's with a specially trained and designated individual with protective PPE for that role as well. And the parents would be contacted to come and pick up that student. If a staff member becomes ill at school they would just be directed to go home," says Baseman.

CLICK HERE for the Appleton Area School District Safe and Resilient Return plan.

Baseman says a team of nurses has worked on arrival and dismissal procedures, visitor protocol, barriers at office spaces and social distancing.

“We know there are specific things we can do to offer a safe landing of classroom meetings every morning, whether it’s virtually or in person, and just reassure people, building in opportunities to talk, whether it’s tele-therarpy, we’ve got an awesome partnerships with United Ways’s PATH program. Our Samaritan counseling group is also a partner with us, so we are building in supports at different levels. So there would be the basic pieces as far as the classroom meetings, then those daily routines and socio-emotional lessons, but also varied supports for more in depth interventions for students who need it,” says Baseman.

