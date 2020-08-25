Woman shot to death in Oconto County; suspect in custody

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old man from Baraboo is jailed on suspicion of shooting to death a 31-year-old woman at a home in Oconto County.

Sheriff Todd Skarban says the shooting happened early last Friday, August 21. Dispatchers were notified about shots fired in the Town of Doty. They found the woman with a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Both the victim and suspect are from Sauk County. The woman was from Reedsburg. They aren’t being publicly identified yet.

The sheriff didn’t offer a motive for the shooting. The state Department of Criminal Investigation and the Brown County medical examiner’s office are helping the Oconto County Sheriff’s department with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.